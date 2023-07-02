Home / Politics / NCP to hold meet on July 5 to discuss next step as 9 MLAs join Shinde govt

NCP to hold meet on July 5 to discuss next step as 9 MLAs join Shinde govt

In the wake of nine NCP leaders, including Ajit Pawar, joining the Eknath Shinde government, party chief Sharad Pawar has convened a meeting on July 5 in Mumbai to discuss the developments

Press Trust of India Mumbai
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2023 | 9:09 PM IST
In the wake of nine NCP leaders, including Ajit Pawar, joining the Eknath Shinde government, party chief Sharad Pawar has convened a meeting on July 5 in Mumbai to discuss the developments and the future course of action, its state unit chief Jayant Patil said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the party to become the deputy chief minister, while eight other NCP leaders were sworn in as ministers in the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. Talking to reporters, Patil said the meeting will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday at the Y B Chavan Centre in south Mumbai.

"NCP as a party doesn't support the Eknath Shinde-BJP government. Many of the MLAs who have signed the letter of support to the government, called me saying that they were confused and will always back Sharad Pawar," he said.

He said some leaders in the party would often demand that the party go with the BJP, but the party's top leadership never approved of it, he said.

He said the nine NCP leaders have taken oath as ministers going against the party's ideals. "As of now, nine of our party MLAs have become ministers . Others had gone to witness the swearing-in," Patil said.

Ajit Pawar has the support of more than 40 MLAs and over six MLCs of his party, sources claimed citing a letter submitted to the Raj Bhavan.

The party has 53 MLAs and nine MLCs.

First Published: Jul 02 2023 | 9:09 PM IST

