Necessary to defeat BJP to save Constitution and democracy: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said it is "necessary to defeat the BJP" to "save the Constitution and democracy" in the country.

Addressing the 'Samvidhan Bachao Maharally' organised in Mati on the occasion of the Constitution Day, Yadav said, "Today is a historic day. This day tells us that if democracy survives and the Constitution survives then we can take our rights from the governments through the right of one vote that we have got."



"The people of the BJP do not believe in law and the Constitution. To save the Constitution and democracy, it is necessary to defeat the BJP. No one is getting justice in the BJP government," he added, according to a statement issued by the Samajwadi Party (SP) here.

The rally was organised by Raja Ram Pal, former MP from Uttar Pradesh's Akbarpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Yadav claimed that "samajwadis" are struggling the most and taking risks to save the Constitution in the country.

"We all are taking a pledge today to save the Constitution. At the same time, we are remembering the great leaders Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar who gave us the Constitution, Ram Manohar Lohia and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav," he said.

Referring to India's defeat at the hands of Australia in the World Cup 2023 final, the former chief minister asserted that India would have won if the match had been held at Green Park in Kanpur or Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

"The BJP spends thousands of crores of rupees to tarnish the image of others, but after India's defeat in the World Cup, the public itself revealed what the people of the BJP are," he said.

The SP chief said that loot and corruption are at their peak in the BJP government.

Yadav alleged that "people of the BJP" are involved in "big corruption" and are the "biggest land mafia" in the state.

Escalating his attack, he said they are allegedly involved in misappropriation of land in the entire state.

The SP chief said there is large scale manipulation of jobs under the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav said the Dalits and backward classes are not getting reservation, adding the BJP is snatching away the rights of "Pichhde, Dalit and Alpsankhyak" (PDA).

Only the PDA will defeat the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said.

Yadav further said the BJP has ruined the future of the youth by bringing the 'Agniveer Yojana'.

If the Samajwadi Party government comes to power after the next elections, it will end the 'Agniveer Yojana' and provide permanent jobs to the youth in the Indian Army, he added.

The former chief minister said the SP "will provide rights and respect to all castes according to their numbers by conducting the caste census".