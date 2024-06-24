Home / Politics / No evidence PM Modi understood true meaning of people's verdict: Congress

No evidence PM Modi understood true meaning of people's verdict: Congress

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the PM has shown no evidence that he understood the true meaning of people's verdict

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the PM has shown no evidence that he understood the true meaning of people's verdict. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Newelhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has nothing new to offer and as usual resorted to "diversion" in his remarks ahead of the start of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the PM has shown no evidence that he understood the true meaning of people's verdict.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The non-biological PM who suffered a resounding personal, political, and moral defeat in the Lok Sabha elections has just given his usual 'desh ke naam sandesh' outside the Parliament as the 18th Lok Sabha prepares to commence its tenure," he said.
 

"He has said nothing new and as usual resorted to diversion. He has shown no evidence that he understands the true meaning of the people's verdict, which saw him eking out only a narrow and dubious win in Varanasi," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"Let him be under no doubt: the INDIA Janbandhan will hold him to account for every minute. He stands brutally exposed," Ramesh also said.

In his customary remarks ahead of the start of 18th Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Modi said India needs a responsible opposition as people want substance not slogans. He said people want debate, diligence and not disturbance in Parliament.

Modi said that people expect good steps from the opposition, but it has been disappointing so far and expressed hope that it will fulfil its role and maintain democracy's decorum.

He also recalled that the Emergency's 50th anniversary falls on June 25 and called it a 'black spot' on India's democracy when the Constitution was discarded.

Also Read

Bihar floor test: Nitish Kumar confident of winning with NDA. Top updates

Bihar Board 12th Result: BSEB 12th result is expected to be out before Holi

'INDIA' intact, will cross 272, PM's corruption pitch hollow: Jairam Ramesh

Bihar news highlights: Nitish Kumar wins trust vote, Opposition walks out

Nyay Yatra to go on two-day break after Odisha-leg: Jairam Ramesh

Lok Sabha session: People want substance not slogans, says PM Modi

NEET row to Agnipath: Key issues in the first Lok Sabha session today

Haryana CM Saini along with cabinet ministers to visit Ayodhya today

Ramdas Athawale advocates for caste census in country, slams Congress

Positively looking forward for coordination to run Parliament, says Rijiju

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiBJPNational Democratic Alliance

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story