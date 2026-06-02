Neighbourhood-first policy boosts India's regional outreach efforts

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and the Maldives requested India to help meet their respective energy needs, which New Delhi delivered on. India delivered 38,000 metric tonnes (MT) of petrol and diesel to Sri Lanka in the last week of March. It has sent additional supplies of diesel to Bangladesh.

How have India-Bangladesh ties improved under the new government?

In an effort to overcome the stress that bilateral ties suffered during the tenure of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, New Delhi and Dhaka have tried to reset ties under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first world leader to phone Rahman to congratulate him on the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s win in the Bangladesh parliamentary election in February earlier this year, and conveyed “India’s continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples”. The Bangladesh foreign minister visited India shortly afterwards in April.