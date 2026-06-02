Neighbourhood-first policy boosts India's regional outreach efforts

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the progress made in maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas, which has enabled progress towards the gradual normalisation of bilateral relations, the MEA said.
India’s assistance to its smaller neighbours in its immediate and extended neighbourhood has also been significant.
On February 9, 2026, India announced a special economic package of $175 million for Seychelles during the island nation’s President Patrick Herminie’s visit to India. Seychelles is a key maritime neighbour for India in the Indian Ocean region.
In September 2025, during the visit of Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam to India, New Delhi pledged a $680 million economic package, including $25 million in budgetary assistance for the current financial year. The FY27 Budget, though, decreased India’s aid to Mauritius from Rs 824 crore to Rs 550 crore.