Shah to launch 'En Mann, En Makkal' Padayatra on Jul 28 ahead of LS polls

The Tamil Nadu BJP is all set to launch a six-month-long padayatra 'En Mann, En Makkal' (My Land, My People) on July 28, seeking a decisive mandate ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election to install party leader Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for a third term.

The poll campaign, which will cover 234 assembly constituencies in the state, will be launched by the party's senior national leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the temple town of Rameswaram on Friday evening, BJP state president K Annamalai said here on Thursday.

"The campaign will be conducted in five phases to cover all the 39 Parliamentary constituencies and we have planned to conclude it on January 11, 2024, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. After Amit Shahji's inauguration, the campaign will commence from Rameswaram on July 29," Annamalai told reporters here.

Annamalai, who will lead the padayatra covering over 1,770 km by foot and the remaining distance in the rural areas by vehicle, said at least one central minister would address each of the 10 major rallies that have been planned during the yatra.

"We will highlight the achievements of the Prime Minister and seek the people's support to ensure the return of Modiji for a third successive term. We will also explain what the BJP has done for the betterment of the people, constituency-wise," he said.

About one lakh copies of the book, 'What Did Modi Do', will be distributed to the people, the BJP state chief said.

The saffron party hopes to connect with the people and wean them away from the influence of the DMK, and bring them close to the BJP, according to party state vice president Karu Nagarajan.