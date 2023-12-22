Home / Politics / Nine MLAs to be constituted in Chhatisgarh cabinet today: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Nine MLAs to be constituted in Chhatisgarh cabinet today: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Vishnu Deo won four consecutive Lok Sabha elections from the Raigarh constituency from 1999 to 2014

Vishnu Deo Sai (Photo: X/@vishnudsai)
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 6:58 AM IST
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the state cabinet will be constituted on Friday with the induction of nine new ministers.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced the names of the nine cabinet ministers who will be sworn in at 11:45 a.m. in the Governor House.

The nine names include Brijmohan Agrawal, Ram Vichar Netam, Dayaldas Baghel, Kedar Kashyap, Lakhanlal Dewangan, Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, OP Choudhary, Tankram Verma and Laxmi Rajwade.

The Chief Minister also said the remaining ministers will be included soon.

"Tomorrow (Friday), new members of our Cabinet are taking oaths in the Governor House, which includes Brijmohan Agrawal, Ram Vichar Netam, Dayaldas Baghel, Kedar Kashyap, Lakhanlal Dewangan, Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, OP Choudhary, Tankram Verma and Laxmi Rajwade. These nine people will take the oath in the Governor's House," said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

Earlier, on December 17, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, social engineering and division were given preference in cabinet formation. Along with this, there was an in-depth discussion regarding the election manifesto and the agenda of the party.

The meeting was called on Chhattisgarh's cabinet formation at the residence of BJP national president JP Nadda. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev, Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sahu and Vijay Sharma, etc. were present in this meeting. Chhattisgarh co-in-charge Om Mathur was also present in the meeting. This meeting also lasted for more than an hour.

Vishnu Sai took his oath at Science College Ground in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on December 13.

Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35.

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 6:58 AM IST

