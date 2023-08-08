Home / Politics / No-confidence motion at wrong time, in wrong manner: Kiren Rijiju

No-confidence motion at wrong time, in wrong manner: Kiren Rijiju

Rijiju urged oppn parties to be "a part of this great journey to make India a developed country," as he recalled the achievements of Modi govt in various fields, including economy, sports, space tech"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju

4 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 9:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said the Congress and other opposition parties have brought the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha at a "wrong time and in a wrong manner."

The minister said that at a time when Prime Minister Modi has emerged as the world leader and the country was marching ahead to become a developed nation by 2047, there was no need for such a motion against the government.

Instead, he said, the opposition should join hands with the government to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and work towards achieving the target set by the prime minister for the next 25 years.

"Congress and opposition parties will regret bringing in the no-confidence motion at the wrong time and in a wrong manner," the minister said.

Participating in the debate on the no-confidence motion, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav asked why Prime Minister Modi was not present in Lok Sabha during the debate on the no-confidence motion, to which he has to respond.

"Is it not the moral and political responsibility of the BJP? We requested the prime minister to come to the House but he is not present even today," she added.

On the other hand, Rijiju urged the opposition parties to be "a part of this great journey to make India a developed country," as he recalled the achievements of the Modi government in various fields, including economy, sports and space technology.

"You may not like BJP or Modi, but you should support India," he said, adding, "You should not oppose India by assuming the name INDIA (opposition alliance)."

India, he said, has become the fastest-growing economy in the world because of the various initiatives taken by the government since 2014.

Rijiju further said that Chandrayan-3 is in the final stages and will land on the south pole of the moon on August 23.

He also urged the members not to speak against the country in foreign universities as it only supports the domestic eco-system which is against India.

Talking about the European Parliament resolution on developments in Manipur, the minister said India is strong enough to deal with domestic issues and no foreign power needs to interfere in the affairs of the country.

Referring to the issues facing the northeast, Rijiju said it was the Modi government which paid special focus on the region and today rail lines are being laid in several parts of the region. The prime minister wants the northeast to become an engine of growth, he added.

He regretted that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh hardly met MPs from the northeastern states though he himself represented Assam in the Rajya Sabha.

Rijiju attributed the current problems in Manipur to the negligent attitude of the previous Congress governments.

Under the current government, the coverage area under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act has been reduced by 75 per cent, he said.

The minister also talked about the success of the Fit India programme of the Modi government and said even MPs on both sides are looking more fit now.

Dimple Yadav alleged that what is happening in Manipur is "state-sponsored ethnic violence" and blamed the BJP-led governments in the state and at the Centre for the situation there.

"The incident of Manipur is not an ordinary incident and the government has had a very insensitive approach," she said.

Referring to a viral video of two women being stripped and paraded by a mob in Manipur on May 4, she said, "It was a complete violation of human rights. Using women as instruments of perpetrating violence is simply unacceptable. This incident has been condemned in the whole world."

"It is a state-sponsored ethnic violence. If the visuals would not have come out on social media, no one would have known. Who is responsible? Women were paraded naked and raped... How many FIRs have been acted upon?" she said.

Also Read

No confidence motion in Parliament today: Here's all you should know

Costing Rs 2.5 lakh per minute, logjams in Parliament are a costly affair

Failed law minister: Opposition hits out after Kiren Rijiju steps down

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

Rahul Gandhi's remarks harm Congress, party sinking: Kiren Rijiju

Congress manifesto likely to cite state govts' measures for gig workers

Bypolls to seven assembly seats on September 5: Election Commission

Opposition brought no-confidence motion to test its own unity: PM Modi

Oppn parties move privilege notice against Goyal over remarks against them

O'Brien allowed to attend RS after motion to suspend him not put to vote

Topics :Kiren RijijuNo-confidence motionMonsoon session of Parliament

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Hindalco Q1FY24 results: PAT falls 40% to Rs 2,454 crore, revenue down 9%

Adani Ports Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 80% to Rs 2,119 cr

India News

No-Confidence motion LIVE: Oppn parties' meet starts at RS LoP's office

ASI survey of Gyanvapi continues on Day 5, heavy security deployed

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

Economy News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

India's rice export ban could hit planting, farm income: Farmers' body

Next Story