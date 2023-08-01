No confidence motion from Aug 8; BJD to support govt on Delhi services Bill

The Lok Sabha will debate the Opposition’s no-confidence motion from August 8, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to reply to it on August 10, the penultimate day of the monsoon session, the Lok Sabha’s Business Advisory Committee (BAC) said on Tuesday.

This comes after Opposition members staged a walkout from the BAC meeting.

In the Lok Sabha, the government introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to replace the current Delhi services ordinance.

The government received a shot in the arm with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) announcing its support to the Bill in both Houses. The BJD's Sasmit Patra said his party would oppose the no-confidence motion.

While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government lacks a majority in the Rajya Sabha, it can expect smooth passage for the Bill, considering the BJD and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) have pledged their support.

Nearly 109 MPs, including those from the 26-member Opposition bloc INDIA, seven from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and some Independents such as Kapil Sibal, are expected to oppose the Bill in the Rajya Sabha. The NDA, however, with nearly 100 MPs, can expect the Bill to pass with the support of five nominated members and nine MPs each from the BJD and YSRCP. The current strength of the Rajya Sabha is 238 (of the total 245).

On Tuesday morning, members of the INDIA bloc staged a walkout from the BAC meeting of the Lok Sabha, convened by Speaker Om Birla, to protest against the decision to debate the no-confidence motion on August 8. The Opposition was pushing for an earlier date.

Opposition leaders have pointed to Lok Sabha precedents and rules that prioritise the no-confidence motion over other government business.

The government, on the other hand, insists that there are no rules or precedents mandating immediate consideration of the no-confidence motion. It argues that regulations stipulating the motion should be discussed within 10 working days of admission. Congress member Gaurav Gogoi moved the no-confidence motion against the government on July 26, which the Speaker accepted the same afternoon.