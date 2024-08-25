No Dalit, Adivasi, or OBC in Miss India list, I checked, says Rahul Gandhi

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The former Congress chief said that without the participation of 90 per cent of its people, the country cannot operate

Gandhi made the remark during a 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan'. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Prayagraj (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 7:16 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he checked the list of former Miss India but found no Dalit, tribal, or OBC among the winners.

Gandhi made the remark during a 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan' here, while pressing for a nationwide "caste census".

The former Congress chief said that without the participation of "90 per cent" of its people, the country cannot operate.

"I have checked the list of Miss India, which did not have any Dalit, Adivasi (tribal) or OBC women. Some will talk about cricket or Bollywood. No one will show the cobbler or plumber. Even top anchors in the media are not from the 90 per cent," he said.

"They will say Modiji embraced someone and we have become superpower. How have we become superpower when 90 per cent people has no participation?" he asked, attacking the mainstream media of the country.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha also alleged that the BJP might say that he was trying to divide the country with his demand of a caste census.

"We want to now how many in institutions, corporates, Bollywood, Miss India are from the 90 per cent. I am only saying that 90 per cent did not have 'bhagidari' and this should be checked," he said.


First Published: Aug 25 2024 | 7:16 AM IST

