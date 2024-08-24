Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Prashant Kishor's new party to have proportional social representation

The new party, which will be formed on October 2 in Bihar, will have a 25-member central committee, with proportional representation

Prashant Kishore, Prashant
Kishor has already announced that he will not be a part of the leadership group. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 11:59 PM IST
As political strategist Prashant Kishor looks to shape his 'Jan Suraj' campaign into a political party, he is keen to shake off any perception linking the new organisation with any particular voting bloc by incorporating proportional number of representatives from various social groups in line with their population share.

The new party, which will be formed on October 2 in Bihar, will have a 25-member central committee, with proportional representation from the general category, other backward classes (OBCs), extremely backward classes (EBCs), scheduled castes and minorities, 'Jan Suraj' representatives have said.

They had earlier said that equal representation would be made from these communities before revising their statement to say that these social blocks will have their share in line with their population in the overall census.

The Bihar government had recently carried out a caste survey to find out the number of different communities.

The 25 members will elect a leader of the party for a term of one year, and the representative of the most deprived community will get the first term followed by other communities, they said.

Kishor has already announced that he will not be a part of the leadership group and will continue his foot march across his home state.

He is keen that the new party gets fully on the ground before the next Assembly elections in the state to be held by the end of 2025.

Any founder member of the campaign having at least 5,000 proposes can be a part of the election process to become the party's central committee member, according to its announcement made recently.


Topics :Prashant kishoreBihar Elections Bihar

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 11:59 PM IST

