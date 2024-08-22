No letter received from Delhi on air pollution: Union environment ministry

The Union environment ministry clarified on Thursday that it had not recently received any communication from Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, seeking a discussion on air pollution. On Tuesday, Rai said he had sent a letter to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, proposing a meeting to prepare a joint plan to combat air pollution. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The ministry said the last letter it received from Rai was dated September 20, 2023, in which he requested a meeting with National Capital Region (NCR) states to discuss air quality management. In response, Yadav chaired a meeting with the environment ministers of the NCR states on October 20, 2023.

"No letter has been received recently from the Hon'ble Environment Minister, GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi), on this subject," the ministry said in its statement.

The ministry also said that its secretary chaired a meeting on July 25 to discuss the action plan for the next one year, including preparations for the coming winter season -- a critical period for air pollution in the region.

"All state governments, including Delhi, and the agencies concerned such as SPCBs (state pollution control boards) and the DPCC (Delhi Pollution Control Committee) were requested to take action on priority as per the deliberations and decisions," the ministry said.

The ministry also pointed out that the cabinet secretary convened meetings on May 31, April 10, and January 17 this year and December 4, November 18, and November 8 last year to review the actions taken by all states concerning air quality management.