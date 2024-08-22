'Have blood ties with J-K': Rahul Gandhi sounds poll bugle in the Valley

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he has "blood ties" with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "I love the people of J-K... I have a very old relationship, a blood relationship with them," he said at a party event in Srinagar that was also attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

In his first visit to the Valley after the announcement of assembly elections, he said that restoration of statehood is a priority for both him and his party.

Taking a swipe at the Narendra Modi government, the Leader of the Opposition said, "We expected this (restoration of statehood) to be done prior to the election... but it is okay. Elections have been declared... it is a step forward." He further said, "In India, after independence, many Union Territories were made into states... but there is only one instance in which a state was downgraded... this is the first time. It never happened before."

Addressing the voters of J-K -- who will exercise their franchise for their first Assembly election since 2014 -- Rahul said, "For us (the Congress), representing the people of J-K is important. I will tell you why... I protect democracy all over the country but, for me, the aim is to remove the pain in the hearts of the people of J-K... This is not a political statement I am making."

Meanwhile, Kharge, who is the LoP in the Rajya Sabha, also appealed to voters. "... as Rahul Gandhi said, his relationship with J-K is not limited to likes or dislikes. He is related to J-K by blood... and we hope J-K will stand by us in this coming election," he said, adding, "We need your votes to save the country... to save your culture and rights."

Rahul meets Farooq Abdullah to discuss pre-poll alliance

Rahul Gandhi also met with National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar on Thursday to discuss a possible pre-poll alliance for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

“The meeting was held in a very cordial atmosphere. The alliance (for all 90 seats) is on track and it will go on well with God's grace,” Abdullah told reporters.

Later, Kharge also shared images of the meeting on X, and said, “We, along with Rahul Gandhi, had a warm courtesy meeting with Farooq Abdullah and JKNC Vice President, Omar Abdullah in Srinagar, today (August 22).”