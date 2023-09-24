Home / Politics / No right to insult new Parliament: BJP hits back at Congress' Jairam Ramesh

ANI
The BJP leader's reaction came after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the new Parliament building and termed it "Modi Multiplex or Modi Marriot"

Condemning the remarks of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh over the new Parliament building, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravishankar Prasad on Saturday said that the new building is made in India in the true sense and that the Rajya Sabha MP of the grand old party has no right to insult it.

"The new Parliament building is made in India in the true sense...You have no right to insult the Parliament by saying all this...I condemn this statement on behalf of the party," Prasad said.

The BJP leader's reaction came after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the new Parliament building and termed it "Modi Multiplex or Modi Marriot".

The Congress leader, on Saturday, shared a post on the social media site, X, and said that he witnessed the death of 'confabulations' and 'conversations'- both inside the two Houses and in the lobbies.

"The new Parliament building launched with so much hype actually realises the PM's objectives very well. It should be called the Modi Multiplex or Modi Marriot. After four days, what I saw was the death of confabulations and conversations-both inside the two Houses and in the lobbies," he said.

"If architecture can kill democracy, the PM has already succeeded even without rewriting the Constitution," he added.

