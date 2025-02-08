No tender to be placed, scooty will be given as per students' choice: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday clarified that no tender process would be involved in distributing scooties to meritorious students, and they would receive them directly based on their choice, petrol or electric.

His statement comes amid concerns raised by the opposition Congress, which claimed that tenders for the distribution of scooties had not yet been placed.

On Wednesday, CM Yadav had symbolically handed over keys to 10 students out of 7,900 who topped the Class 12 board examinations for the academic session 2023-24, conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

Following this, the Congress party, in a post on X, shared a news clipping stating that, "only 50 students received scooty and rest only get approval letters, tender to distribute scooty is yet to be done" and captioned it "CM Moscootyhan Yadav government, business of lies."

Responding to the allegations, CM Yadav told ANI, "I am happy that there is a conducive environment for providing scooties to meritorious students across the state, in the meantime someone has spread misinformation that scooty will be given to them after placing a tender. No tender will be placed, the students will get scooty directly according to their choice either petrol scooty or an e-scooty."

"I hope that the students will take advantage of this scheme and will focus on their overall education. I also wish them a bright future. Additionally, we are making all arrangements for our decision to provide laptops to the students in the same way soon," he added.

The Chief Minister underlined that his government is committed to the welfare of all sections of society, including students.

"I am happy that gradually our state is competing to leave other states of the country behind and all the departments of the state government have played their role for the purpose. I extend my greetings to everyone," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez alleged that neither the intent nor the policy of the state government are in place.

"There is a due process of the government to provide the benefit of any scheme through tender process. For the free-scooty scheme to meritorious students, the government is providing less amount through direct bank transfer as a result of which the beneficiaries will not be able to purchase scooty and that money may be used at the wrong place. Neither the intent nor the policy of the government is in place," Hafeez said.

"The state government makes announcements but when it comes to implement at the ground level then to save money they do such work. You make a promise of providing scooty and the Congress party demands it should be given to them," he added.

Additionally, leader of opposition (LoP) MP assembly, Umang Singhar said that nobody is spreading misinformation and said that the government should fulfill the promises they made to students.

"We are not spreading any misinformation. There was no provision in the state budget for giving scooty and laptop to meritorious children. Being in the opposition, when we raised the issue to give scooty to meritorious children, then the government woke up. As the opposition we want the government to fulfill the promises it made to meritorious children," Singhar said.