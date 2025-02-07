What is govt doing to stop Indians from going abroad illegally: Chidambaram

Following the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the US, Congress leader P Chidambaram questioned the Central government about the steps being taken to prevent Indian youths from leaving the country and illegally entering foreign nations.

Chidambaram said, "This issue has two sides. One side is about the non-humanitarian treatment of the deportees, yes they may have entered US illegally but the deporting has to be done in a humanitarian manner, they can't be chained along their legs and transported in a military aircraft. The other side is why do they try to enter US illegally. Why do they leave India knowing their experience would be harrowing? Apparently, they think their condition in India are worse. What is govt of India doing to ensure the Indian youths do not leave India to enter another country illegally."

He also demanded that the government take strict action against agents who lure young people into illegal immigration.

He further said, "Most of these agents are Indians who stay in India, they facilitate Indians to illegally enter US. Why is the govt not coming down heavily on them and stop these agents? There is much work the PM has to do in India. As far as speaking to US, when PM visits US on 12th February, he may raise the subject."

Earlier on Thursday, opposition leaders criticized the Central government over the deportation of Indians from the United States, alleging that they were sent back in an "inhuman manner."

In response, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in his statement in the Rajya Sabha, said that it is the obligation of all nations to take back their nationals if they are found to be residing illegally. He further stated that the Indian government is engaging with the US government to ensure that the deportees are not mistreated in any manner.

Also Read

Jaishankar also explained that deportations by the US are carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and that the standard operating procedure for deportation by aircraft used by ICE has been in effect since 2013. He emphasized that there has been no change from past procedures in the deportation flight undertaken by the US on February 5.

Opposition MPs on Thursday slammed the Centre over the treatment of Indians deported from the United States, questioning the manner in which they were handled. They also staged a protest outside Parliament, raising slogans and holding placards against the deportation of Indian nationals from the US.

The opposition leaders called the issue an "insult to India" and demanded immediate government intervention.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, along with other notable leaders such as Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, and SP MP Dharmendra Yadav, were among those protesting outside Parliament.