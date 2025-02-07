Even BJP didn't find its victory in Maha polls believable: Uddhav Thackeray

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

He also dared rival Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to try and poach MPs of the Sena (UBT). | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 9:59 PM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday endorsed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of irregularities in Maharashtra assembly elections and claimed that even the ruling BJP did not find its victory believable.

Gandhi, at his press conference in Delhi, "busted the farce" of the BJP-led Mahayuti's majority in the state, he said.

Just as the Opposition could not believe that its defeat was genuine, the Bharatiya Janata Party did not find its own victory believable, said Thackeray.

He also dared rival Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to try and poach MPs of the Sena (UBT).

Alleging "numerous irregularities" in the Maharashtra polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi earlier in the day claimed there were more registered voters than the entire state's adult population, and more voters were added in five months between the Lok Sabha and state polls than in the five years before that.

He also asserted that if the demand to the Election Commission by the state's opposition parties -- Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT and NCP-SP -- to be given centralised data of voters' list for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and the assembly polls 2024, is not met, the next step would be to approach the judiciary.

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

