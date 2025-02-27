Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Non-installation of CCTVs in BJP MLAs' areas to be probed: Parvesh Verma

Some other BJP MLAs who were in the opposition in previous assembly also raised the matter, alleging stepmotherly treatment by then AAP government

Parvesh Verma
New Delhi: Delhi minister Parvesh Verma takes charge of his office at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. Verma has been allotted the departments of PWD, Water, Legislative Affairs, Irrigation and Flood Control, and Gurdwara Elec
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 1:18 PM IST
Delhi PWD minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday said that a probe will be conducted into why CCTV cameras were not installed in eight constituencies represented by BJP MLAs during the previous AAP government.

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, Verma said CCTV cameras will be installed on priority in the eight constituencies. BJP had eight seats and the AAP had 62 seats in the last assembly.

Raising the issue in the House, BJP's Vishwas Nagar MLA OP Sharma said not even one CCTV camera was installed in his constituency during previous AAP government. He demanded a Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) probe in the matter.

Some other BJP MLAs who were in the opposition in previous assembly also raised the matter, alleging "stepmotherly" treatment by then AAP government.

Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma said BJP MLAs even approached the high court on the matter. Despite a court order and recommendation by the chief secretary, nothing happened, he said.

Speaker of the Assembly Vijender Gupta said that 2,000 CCTV cameras each were to be installed in all 70 constituencies but the eight constituencies represented by the BJP were not covered by the previous government.

The AAP government purchased 1.40 lakh cameras to be installed in all constituencies, according to the speaker.

Replying to the MLAs, PWD minister Verma said, "The matter will investigated and officers will be punished if found guilty," he said. Verma assured CCTV cameras will be installed in all eight constituencies.

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

