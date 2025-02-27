Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Glorifying Godse: Cong slams govt over NIT professor's appointment as dean

A police case is pending against her for allegedly praising Nathuram Godse on Mahatma Gandhi's Martyr's Day

Jairam Ramesh
A Professor in Kerala who publicly says she is proud of Godse for saving India is made a Dean in NIT-Calicut: Jairam Ramesh (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 11:22 AM IST
Slamming the Modi government over the appointment of an NIT-Calicut professor who is accused of praising Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a Dean, the Congress said this was part of its mindset to "appropriate Gandhi, glorify Godse".

In an order issued by the Director of the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT), Dr Shaija A has been appointed as the Dean of the Planning and Development Department, with effect from March 7.

A police case is pending against her for allegedly praising Nathuram Godse on Mahatma Gandhi's Martyr's Day.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "A Professor in Kerala who publicly says she is proud of Godse for saving India is made a Dean in NIT-Calicut by the Modi government.

He added that a former judge of the Calcutta High Court "could not choose between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse" and he is now a BJP MP.

"This is all part of the Modi mindset - Appropriate Gandhi, Glorify Godse," Ramesh said on X.

Shaija was questioned by police in February last year following complaints from organisations such as DYFI, SFI, and the Youth Congress against her social media post praising Godse, in response to a post shared by a right-wing advocate.

Shaija was questioned by Kunnamangalam police at her residence in Chathamangalam. Kunnamangalam court granted her anticipatory bail.

In her comment, Shaija had allegedly expressed "pride" in Godse for assassinating Mahatma Gandhi and thus "saving India".

Political parties have strongly opposed Shaija's appointment as Dean. DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M), has announced a protest march to NIT.

The order from the NIT-Calicut Director has instructed Shaija to work alongside the current Dean, Dr Priya Chandran, until March 7 to facilitate a "smooth changeover".

As per the order, this appointment is initially for two years, until further orders.

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

