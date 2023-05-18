Home / Politics / Not fully happy: Shivakumar's brother on him getting Karnataka Dy CM post

"I wished that my brother would become the Chief Minister, but it didn't happen. We will wait and see," he stated

IANS Bengaluru
Not fully happy: Shivakumar's brother on him getting Karnataka Dy CM post

1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 11:00 AM IST
As the Congress high command has decided to appoint Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, State party President D.K. Shivakumar's brother and MP from Bengaluru Rural, D.K. Suresh said he was "not fully happy" with the turn of events.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Suresh stated that in the interest of Karnataka and the commitments and promises made to the Kannada people, Shivakumar has to accept the party's decision.

"As a party we want to fulfil the promises made. In the future, let's see, there is a long way to go. I wished that my brother would become the Chief Minister, but it didn't happen. We will wait and see," he stated.

After holding back-to-ack meetings for three consecutive days, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge ended the suspense on Wednesday night by picking Siddaramaiah for the top post, with Shivakumar as his deputy.

Both the leaders were vying for the top post.

Congress won 135 out of 224 seats in the May 10 Assembly election, followed by the BJP with 66 and JD(S) 18.

--IANS

mka/ksk/

 

Topics :D K ShivakumarKarnataka governmentCongress

First Published: May 18 2023 | 12:09 PM IST

