Not inviting Mallikarjun Kharge to G20 gala dinner wrong, says Karnataka CM

He also said, he will not be attending the dinner due to prior work commitments

Press Trust of India Hubballi (KTK)
"He (Kharge) is not only the Congress President, he is the leader of opposition in the upper house (Rajya Sabha). According to me he should have been invited, not inviting him is wrong," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Hubballi | File photo of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 2:34 PM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday termed as 'wrong' Congress Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge not being invited to the G20 gala dinner in Delhi.

He also said, he will not be attending the dinner due to prior work commitments.

President Droupadi Murmu will host the dinner today at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 Summit of world leaders in New Delhi.

"He (Kharge) is not only the Congress President, he is the leader of opposition in the upper house (Rajya Sabha). According to me he should have been invited, not inviting him is wrong," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Hubballi.

Asked whether he will be attending the dinner, he said, "no, I will not be able to go, as have some other work commitments."

Though Kharge and other opposition leaders were not invited to the dinner, Union Ministers and Chief Ministers, including that of states ruled by opposition parties, have received invites.

Topics :G20 Siddaramaiahmallikarjun kharge

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 2:34 PM IST

