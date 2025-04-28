'Won't demand statehood at this time, failed as hosts': Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said he will not use the tragedy in Pahalgam as leverage to demand statehood for the Union territory.

Addressing the state Assembly, Abdullah said, "I will not use this moment to demand statehood," said the CM, referring to the tragic loss of lives. "After Pahalgam, with what face can I ask for statehood for Jammu and Kashmir?" he added, emphasising that it would be inappropriate to tie the issue of statehood to such a sensitive event.

"We have talked about statehood in the past and will do so in the future too, but it will be shameful on my part if I go and tell the central government that 26 people have died, now give me statehood," he said.

Abdullah called the Pahalgam attack, in which 26 people were killed, a "turning point" in the fight against terror in the Valley.

“From north to south, east to west, Arunachal to Gujarat, Jammu to Kashmir to Kerala, the whole country has come in the throes of this attack,” Abdullah said, after reading out the names and states of each of the victims. “This attack has hollowed us out.”

“Unfortunately, Baisaran has created the same situation when we feel where the next attack will be. I was with the Leader of the Opposition in the police control room when we paid tribute to these people. I had no words to apologise to the victims' families,” he added.

Opposition, government show rare unity

“This is the first time in over two decades that people in Jammu and Kashmir have hit the streets to protest against an attack on such a scale. From Kathua to Kupwara, there is no town or village where people did not protest against this. They said, 'Not in my name'. And this is spontaneous,” Abdullah said.

‘We were their hosts, we failed'

The chief minister acknowledged his responsibility in ensuring the safety of the tourists. “As chief minister, as tourism minister, I welcomed them here. As a host, it was my responsibility to ensure their safe return. I could not. I had no words to apologise. What could I say to those children who saw their fathers covered in blood, to that Navy officer's widow who was married days ago? They asked us what their mistake was; they told us they came to Kashmir for the first time and would pay for that holiday lifelong.”

Abdullah also paid tribute to Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a pony rider who lost his life trying to save the tourists. "Adil without bothering about his life, saved many tourists. He laid down his life. Instead of fleeing, he decided to save them," he said.

The CM said the terrorists behind the attack claimed to act in the name of Kashmiris, but their actions were universally condemned by the people. “Did we ask for this? Did we say that these 26 people should be sent back in coffins in our name? Did we agree to this? None of us is with this attack.”

Calling the spontaneous protests a new opportunity, Abdullah said, “Terror will end when people are with the administration and this is the beginning of an opportunity... We can control militancy with guns, but we cannot end it. It will end when the people are with us. Today, it seems people are reaching there.”

(With agency inputs)