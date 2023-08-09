On Quit India day, we pledge to make BJP quit Delhi: W Bengal CM Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the tribals in ethnic strife-hit Manipur are facing a crisis and there is none to listen to their plight.

Banerjee, who is on a three-day administrative tour of Jhargram, held the BJP-led central government for failing to address the situation in the northeastern state and urged people across the world to pray for them.

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the anniversary of the Quit India movement, the chief minister said the saffron party should quit the country.

"The tribals in Manipur are facing a crisis. There is none to listen to their plight. Dalits are tortured in India and the Centre is unmoved. On Quit India day, we pledge we will make BJP quit India," Banerjee said.

Referring to Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose appointing a non-academic as the vice-chancellor of a university in the state, Banerjee said, "The governor's post is a constitutional one and there are constitutional limitations to it."



"We will fight the Central government's neglect of West Bengal," she asserted, while accusing the Centre of not releasing funds due to the state.