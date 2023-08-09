Home / Politics / BJP MPs file complaint against Rahul Gandhi over flying kiss in Parliament

BJP MPs file complaint against Rahul Gandhi over flying kiss in Parliament

While walking out of the Lok Sabha premises, Rahul Gandhi blew a flying kiss to BJP MPs, and Smriti Irani's speech was underway

BS Web Team New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 3:46 PM IST
Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shobha Karandlaje and other party women MPs on Wednesday filed a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Rahul Gandhi for 'indecent' behaviour and 'inappropriate' gesture towards Union Minister Smriti Irani in the House.

Karandlaje submitted a letter signed by 21 women BJP members at the Speaker's chamber, demanding action against Gandhi.

The letter read: "We demand stringent action against such behaviour by the member, which has not only insulted the dignity of the women members in the House but also brought disrepute and lowered the dignity of this House."

While leaving the Lok Sabha premises, when Smriti Irani's speech was underway, Gandhi blew a flying kiss to BJP MPs.

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani called Gandhi a "misogynistic man" and said it was an obscene act.

"Only a misogynistic man can give a flying kiss to women MPs in the Parliament. Such an instance was never witnessed before. This shows what he thinks of women. This is obscene," she said.

Earlier today, Gandhi participated in the no-confidence debate in the Lok Sabha and attacked the government over the Manipur violence, and added that its politics "murdered India" in Manipur.

Topics :Rahul GandhiSmriti IraniCongressBharatiya Janata PartyParliamentLok SabhaOm BirlaLok Sabha Speaker

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 3:45 PM IST

