One nation, one election an attack on our Constitution: Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday said the idea of one nation, one election is an attack on the Indian Constitution and said the need of the hour is to have the "one nation, one income" plan to reduce the income gap between the poor and rich.

The Union government has formed a high-level committee under former President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of conducting simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies.

When asked in this regard, Singh told reporters in Indore that this is an "insult of the former president who is given such work of lesser importance".

Queried whether all elections should be held simultaneously, Singh said, This is an attack on our Constitution. Tejashwi Yadav (Deputy CM of Bihar) has given a very good statement that instead of 'One Nation, One Election' there should be 'One Nation, One Income'. Reduce the gap between poor and rich.

In reply to a question about DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial remarks on Sanatan Dharma, Singh said he doesn't understand Tamil.

Udhayanidhi Stalin has alleged that 'Sanatan Dharma' is against equality and social justice, and that it should be eradicated.

Udhayanidhi, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, also likened 'Sanatan Dharma' to coronavirus, malaria, and fever caused by dengue virus and mosquito, and said that such things should not be opposed but destroyed.