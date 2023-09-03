Home / Politics / Changing name of Oppn alliance can't hide hatred for Sanatan Dharma: Thakur

Changing name of Oppn alliance can't hide hatred for Sanatan Dharma: Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday hit out at the INDIA coalition over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks against 'Sanatan Dharma'

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Thakur's reaction came after Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that 'Sanatan Dharma' is against equality and social justice, and that it should be eradicated.

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 8:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday hit out at the INDIA coalition over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks against 'Sanatan Dharma', saying a mere name change of the opposition alliance cannot hide the hatred it harbours against 'Bharat' and its rich culture.

A name change from UPA to GHAMANDIA can't hide the truth that this unholy alliance of corrupt people has not stopped hating Bharat, its rich culture and syncretic Sanatan Dharma which has been connecting the nation since ages, the information and broadcasting minister said on X.

Thakur's reaction came after Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that 'Sanatan Dharma' is against equality and social justice, and that it should be eradicated.

Udayanidhi, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, also likened 'Sanatan Dharma' to coronavirus, malaria, and dengue fever.

It is not surprising that DMK or any other party of GHAMANDIA alliance nourishes so much hate against Hindus and Sanatan Dharma to the extent of equating it with 'dengue' and 'malaria' and provoking others to eradicate Sanatan Dharma, Thakur said.

The BJP refers to the opposition INDIA bloc as 'GHAMANDIA', an alliance full of selfishness to further the culture of nepotism.

GHAMANDIA represents a putrefied and highly decomposed form of secularism to the extent of breaking up society and the nation, Thakur said.

Such instances are glaring in GHAMANDIA-ruled states like Bihar, West Bengal, etc., where state-sponsored attacks on peaceful Ram Navami processions killed several innocent people, he said.

If GHAMANDIA has mistaken Sanatan, it should know that it is the soul of Bharat which even foreign invaders like Mughals could not destroy, Thakur said.

Also Read

Discrimination, untouchability has no place in Sanatana Dharma: TN Guv

Gita Press' contribution in preservation of Sanatan culture laudable: Nadda

Anurag Thakur expresses concern over panchayat election violence in Bengal

In politics discussions keep happening: Anurag Thakur on BJP-NCP alliance

Opposition, NDA expected to set tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections today

Inflation, debt crisis key challenges for world: PM ahead of G20 Summit

Come out of festive mode to help farmers amid drought in MP: Kamal Nath

Second string in Rajasthan's quintet: Raje stares at an uncertain future

Cong to hold district-level yatras to mark Bharat Jodo Yatra's anniversary

PM Narendra Modi's G20 interview: BJP leaders hail visionary leadership

Topics :Anurag ThakurM K Stalin

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 8:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story