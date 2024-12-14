One Nation, One Election bill to be introduced in Parl: What we know so far

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is set to introduce The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha on Monday. This amendment bill aims to align the dates for national and state elections, with the goal of holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. The bill has sparked significant debate, particularly from Opposition leaders who argue that it could undermine federalism and prove difficult to implement.

What is the 'One Nation, One Election' bill?

The proposed 'One Nation, One Election' initiative is designed to have voters across India cast their ballots for both national and state elections within the same year, though not necessarily on the same day.

Presently, only a few states, such as Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha, hold their state elections concurrently with national elections. In most states, elections follow separate five-year cycles, leading to staggered elections and poll fatigue.

Criticism by the Opposition

Several Opposition leaders have expressed concern about the feasibility and implications of the proposal. Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh questioned the proposal, highlighting the possibility that if a state government falls midway through the term, citizens could be left without a government for several years. He pointed out that elections cannot be postponed for over six months, raising doubts about how such an arrangement could work if the government in a state loses its majority shortly after the elections.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has called for the bill to be referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for further discussion, stating that the proposal would undermine democracy. He also referred to a letter sent by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in 2023, which opposed the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative.

Support from the ruling govt

Despite the opposition, the ruling BJP-led NDA alliance has welcomed the bill, claiming that it will save time and money, and lay the foundation for unified elections across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the initiative, describing it as a significant step toward enhancing India’s democracy and streamlining the electoral process.

Committee recommendations

In September 2024, the Union Cabinet approved the proposal after a high-level committee, chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind, conducted 191 days of consultations with stakeholders, experts, and researchers. The committee recommended holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies, to be implemented in phases, subject to nationwide consensus. The committee's report was submitted to President Droupadi Murmu.

More From This Section

The committee included key figures such as Home Minister Amit Shah, Ghulam Nabi Azad, NK Singh, Dr Subhash C Kashyap, and Harish Salve among others. Arjun Ram Meghwal served as a special invitee to the committee.

Three Bills for implementation

To make the One Nation, One Election plan a reality, the government has proposed three bills, including two constitutional amendment bills:

1.First Constitutional Amendment Bill:

- This bill allows joint elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

- It proposes amending Article 82A to introduce provisions for the ‘appointed date’ for simultaneous elections and for the terms of the Lok Sabha and state assemblies to end on the same day.

2. Second Constitutional Amendment Bill:

- This bill requires approval from at least half of the state assemblies.

- It aims to amend provisions related to electoral rolls, ensuring the Election Commission collaborates with state election commissions for local body elections.

3. Third Bill:

- This bill aligns the terms of Union territories with legislative assemblies, such as Puducherry, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir, to be consistent with the Lok Sabha and state assembly terms.

- It proposes amendments to various acts, including the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act (1991) and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act (2019).

The introduction of the bill in the Lok Sabha on December 16 is expected to ignite further debate.