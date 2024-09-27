Only two of 24 parliamentary panels headed by women: Derek O'Brien

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Friday said only two of the newly-constituted parliamentary panels are headed by women -- the Commerce Committee headed by the TMC's Dola Sen and the Consumer Affairs Committee headed by the DMK's Kanimozhi.

In a post on X, O'Brien said only two parties, the TMC and the DMK, have "walked the talk".

"At long last. Chairpersons for 24 Parliamentary Standing Committees announced," the Parliamentary Party leader of the TMC in the Rajya Sabha said.

"Just two of these are headed by women. TMC and DMK walk the talk. The others? Only talk!" he said.