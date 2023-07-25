Oppn alliance INDIA plans no-confidence motion in LS over Manipur incident

The Opposition alliance INDIA is planning to move a no-confidence motion against the Centre in the Lok Sabha, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday citing sources. This comes after another report which said that the Centre is planning to push bills through the Parliament amid a logjam.

Both houses of the Parliament have been adjourned over the discussion on Manipur. The Opposition is asking for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a statement on the issue. The Centre, however, is against this.

A proposal to submit the notice was discussed at a meeting of the constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Tuesday morning.

The sources cited by PTI said that after weighing various options to force Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak in Parliament on the situation in strife-torn Manipur, it was decided that this would be an effective way to compel the government to initiate a discussion on the issue.

In an earlier report, NDTV said that the Centre is clear that only Home Minister Amit Shah will speak on the issue.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar accepted notices by 50 members of Parliament (MPs) under Rule 267 to discuss the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. Lok Sabha has also been suspended till 2 pm.

Rule 267 allows for the suspension of a day's business to debate the issue suggested by a member. In this case, the issue is the ongoing conflict in Manipur.

A group of opposition MPs have been sitting in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Parliament House since last night in protest against the disruption of the monsoon session for a third day.