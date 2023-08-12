Oppn did not allow discussion on Manipur: PM Modi on no-confidence motion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the opposition parties, accusing them of "running away" from the Lok Sabha during a debate on the no-confidence motion, and said his government has countered the "negativity being spread" by them across the country.

He also accused the opposition of "not being serious" about the discussion on Manipur as "it would have hurt them the most".

PM Modi said an opportunity to find solutions through debates in Parliament could not be utilised as the opposition parties "prioritised their politics over people's welfare".

In an apparent reference to the PM's allegation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the Centre has "not taken any action against those involved in unleashing atrocities in Manipur". The prime minister, who virtually addressed the Panchayati Raj Parishad in West Bengal, criticised the Bengal's ruling TMC for using "terror and threats" to intimidate the opposition parties in the state during the rural polls last month but acting as "champions of the democracy". "Only two days back, we had defeated the opposition's no-confidence motion in Parliament. We had also defeated the negativity being spread by them. The whole country has seen the opposition running away from the House. Unfortunately, they betrayed the people of Manipur," he said. The no-confidence motion against the Modi government was defeated through a voice vote in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after opposition MPs staged a walkout. A no-confidence motion is a formal proposal moved by a member against the government in Lok Sabha under Rule 198 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the lower House of Parliament. Before the commencement of the session, the government had written a letter to the opposition parties, saying that the Centre wanted to discuss the Manipur issue, he said.

"But what happened, you all have seen? The opposition didn't allow it to happen. Had there been a discussion on such a sensitive subject, the people of Manipur would have felt relieved. Some solutions would have emerged to address that issue.

But the opposition parties did not want to discuss it as they knew that the truth of Manipur would sting them the most," PM Modi said at the BJP event. The prime minister also alleged that the "opposition didn't want discussion on Manipur". "They were not serious about any discussion, and they just wanted to do politics over it.

"They don't care about the pain and suffering of people. All they care about is politics. That was why they chose to avoid the discussion and prioritised political debates by moving the no-confidence motion," he said. In an apparent reference to the PM's allegation that the opposition didn't want a discussion on Manipur in Parliament, Banerjee said the "BJP has not taken any action against those involved in atrocities in the northeastern state". Claiming that the government had defeated the no-confidence motion of the opposition in Parliament with the blessings of 140 crore Indians, PM Modi urged BJP workers to unmask them before the people of the country.

"The opposition might disrupt the proceedings of the house, but BJP workers and representatives must unmask them before the masses," he said.

"The faith of people inspires me and boosts my confidence and vigour," he said, referring to the defeat of the no-confidence motion in Parliament. Alleging that the "ruling TMC let loose a reign of terror" in West Bengal during the rural polls, PM Modi said people of the state have blessed BJP candidates despite threats. "Recently, panchayat elections were held in Bengal. The entire nation saw how the TMC unleashed a bloody game. Violence has been used as a means to threaten the opposition. The 'tolabaz' army of TMC looted votes. This is TMC's politics. But despite this, the love of the people of Bengal has led to the victory of BJP candidates," he said. PM Modi also claimed that those who act as champions of democracy and question EVM at the drop of a hat had "undermined" the democratic process in Bengal.

Banerjee, however, said, "In West Bengal, too, 15-16 people have been killed by them (BJP) during rural polls. They are giving indulgence.