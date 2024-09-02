Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Oppn example of what happens in absence of internal democracy: PM Modi

Oppn example of what happens in absence of internal democracy: PM Modi

Speaking at the launch of the BJP's membership drive, he said the 33 per cent reservation for women in assemblies and Lok Sabha will get implemented when the BJP build itself further

Modi, Narendra Modi
BJP president J P Nadda enrolled Modi as the first member, marking the launch of the drive. | File photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 7:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a swipe at opposition parties, saying many of them are examples of what happens when political organisations do not follow internal democracy.

Speaking at the launch of the BJP's membership drive, he said the 33 per cent reservation for women in assemblies and Lok Sabha will get implemented when the BJP build itself further through this campaign.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the BJP's membership drive held every six years, existing memberships are renewed and new members are enrolled into its fold.

BJP president J P Nadda enrolled Modi as the first member, marking the launch of the drive.

The prime minister asked BJP members to think innovatively and make border villages fortresses for the party.

PM Modi said the new generation is not aware of headlines about scams 10 years ago, and asked party leaders to target the 18-25 year age group during the membership drive.

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi will be PM 100% when Cong comes to power: Abhishek Singhvi

SC says no demolitions just for being accused; pan-India guidelines coming

No govt in 78 years provided 100K jobs in its tenure like us: CM Himanta

Buch continued to draw salary from ICICI while at Sebi, alleges Congress

Abolish Guv's post or appoint statured individuals by consensus: Singhvi

Recalling the BJP's rise from its humble beginning as a two-MP party in Lok Sabha, Modi credited its commitment to the ideology of nation-first and people's welfare for its rise.

The BJP and its forerunner Jana Sangh were mocked by its rivals, he said, adding that the ruling party has done a lot to change the country's political culture.

Modi likened the BJP's membership drive to welcoming new members to a family. The drive is not about numbers but is all about an ideological and emotional campaign, he added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BJP's membership drive to relaunch 'Bharat Vijay, Bhajapa Vijay': Amit Shah

LIVE news: BJP begins Sadasyata Abhiyan, PM Modi emphasises democratic values

Cong levels new charges against Sebi chief, asks PM to come clean

Delhi HC rejects plea to quash defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal

BJP crisis deepens in J&K: Anger, exits, power clashes ahead of polls

Topics :Narendra ModiBJPdemocracy

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story