Oppn INDIA bloc has several choices for PM's post, BJP has only one: Uddhav

"The question about choice for the prime minister's post should be asked to the BJP, which has only one choice that we have seen for the last nine years," he said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 6:48 PM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said the opposition INDIA bloc has several choices to project as the prime ministerial candidate, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has only one.

He was addressing a press conference at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, the venue of the two-day INDIA meeting that is scheduled to begin on Thursday. "The question about choice for the prime minister's post should be asked to the BJP, which has only one choice that we have seen for the last nine years. INDIA alliance has several choices for the PM post. What choices does the BJP have?" Thackeray said in response to a question.

He also took a swipe at the Centre over its decision to slash by Rs 200 the LPG prices per cylinder as a "Raksha Bandhan" gift. The government announced the cut in domestic cooking gas prices on Tuesday. "Was there no Raksha Bandhan in the last nine years? As INDIA (alliance) progresses, the LPG cylinders will be given for free. No matter what they do, people are smart and understand everything," Thackeray said. Replying to a question on the Niti Aayog's masterplan for the economic transformation of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Thackeray said his party would oppose any such a move of the central government's intervention.

On whether a convenor would be appointed for the INDIA alliance, the former Maharashtra chief minister said, "Let's wait for the meeting and deliberations to take place." In a swipe at the ruling alliance led by the BJP, he asked, "Does anyone know who the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) convenor is.

Topics :Narendra ModiUnited OppositionBJPUddhav ThackerayShiv Sena

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 6:48 PM IST

