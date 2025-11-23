Home / Politics / Winter Session of Parliament set for Dec 1-19 with a total of 15 sittings

Winter Session of Parliament set for Dec 1-19 with a total of 15 sittings

The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha websites had listed the Bill as part of the government's proposed legislative agenda for the upcoming session

a
premium
The Centre on Saturday listed two Bills for consideration and passing, and 10 for introduction, consideration and passing. The first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2025-26 will also be presented, discussed, and voted upon. | File Image
Archis Mohan
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 11:18 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 2025 Winter Session of Parliament is scheduled to be held from December 1-19, with a total of 15 sittings. 
The Centre on Saturday listed two Bills for consideration and passing, and 10 for introduction, consideration and passing. The first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2025-26 will also be presented, discussed, and voted upon. 
Due to political backlash over the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which aimed to include Chandigarh in Article 240 to ensure uniformity in its treatment with other union territories without a legislature, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday said the government has no plans to introduce such a Bill in the Winter Session, and that it will only be introduced after wider consultations.  The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha websites had listed the Bill as part of the government's proposed legislative agenda for the upcoming session. 
 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

After poll debacle, Prashant Kishor's party dissolves organisational units

Maharashtra Congress divided over tie-up with MNS for civic polls: BJP

TMC accuses Election Commission of bias, links SIR to multiple deaths

EC failed to answer questions over 'vote theft' in Haryana polls: Gehlot

Stalin writes to Modi, says rejection of metro projects caused resentment

Topics :winter sessionPaliament Winter sessionChandigarh

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story