Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Oppn

The proceedings of the Upper House of the Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday, minutes after it reconvened.
Chairing the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, adjourned the House amid sloganeering from the Opposition. Earlier today, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon amidst continued sloganeering.
The Speaker adjourned the House as Opposition members continued their protests seeking a discussion on the Pahalgam terrorist attack and other issues. He objected to the use of placards in the well of the House.
The protesting members did not relent to appeals by the Speaker as well as Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, to let the house conduct the Question Hour.
Meanwhile, the party leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Tuesday protested against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, alleging that the voting rights of people are being taken away.
Multiple leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, stood at the steps of the Parliament at Makar Dwar and protested against the Bihar SIR, calling for the exercise to be stopped.
Multiple leaders were seen carrying posters condemning the revision exercise, holding placards calling it a "stealing of Indian Rights," "death of democracy," and more. The issue of Bihar SIR has been a contentious one with the INDIA bloc MPs demanding a discussion on it in the parliament.
Earlier today, Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh also gave a Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 to discuss the concerns arising out of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar ahead of elections.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app