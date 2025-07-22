Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Oppn

The proceedings of the Upper House of the Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday, minutes after it reconvened.

Chairing the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, adjourned the House amid sloganeering from the Opposition. Earlier today, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon amidst continued sloganeering.

The Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, also adjourned the Lower House of Parliament till noon, minutes after it convened for the second day of the ongoing Monsoon Session.

The Speaker adjourned the House as Opposition members continued their protests seeking a discussion on the Pahalgam terrorist attack and other issues. He objected to the use of placards in the well of the House.

ALSO READ: We have identified 8 issues: Cong MP Pramod Tiwari ahead of Monsoon Session The protesting members did not relent to appeals by the Speaker as well as Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, to let the house conduct the Question Hour. Meanwhile, the party leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Tuesday protested against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, alleging that the voting rights of people are being taken away. Multiple leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, stood at the steps of the Parliament at Makar Dwar and protested against the Bihar SIR, calling for the exercise to be stopped.