Home / Politics / PM Modi must make statement on Manipur in Parliament: Nitish Kumar

PM Modi must make statement on Manipur in Parliament: Nitish Kumar

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of population and reside in hild distri

Press Trust of India Patna
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 2:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" over Manipur in Parliament and asked him to make a statement in Parliament on the situation in the northeastern state.

Kumar, the JD(U) supremo, also said that Opposition parties' demand for a statement from PM Modi is "justified".

Demand of Opposition parties is justifiedthe PM must make a statement in Parliament on the current situation in ethnic strife-torn Manipur. There is no sign of an end to the violence. Innocent people are being killedwomen are being brutally tortured," Kumar told reporters here.

The assault on women in Manipur is "horrific and shocking", he said.

"Women were paraded naked. Such incidents are highly condemnable. The PM must make a statement on Manipur in Parliament", he said.

Tension mounted in Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced last week, showing two women from one of the warring communities in the northeastern state being paraded naked by a mob from the other side.

The Manipur Police have so far arrested six people in connection with the incident.

More than 160 people have lost their lives and several were injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Also Read

Lenovo launches Legion Slim series gaming laptops in India: Details here

As tur dal prices bite, traders want consumers to try other dal varieties

PM conferred with France's highest award 'Grand Cross of Legion of Honour'

Macron weighs kicking Vladimir Putin out of French Legion of Honour

BJP seeks to take on Grand Alliance in Bihar with 'rare' social coalition

HC stays further proceedings against sugar factory run by NCP's Rohit Pawar

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protests on Manipur issue

LS Speaker Om Birla admits no-confidence motion against govt

No-confidence motion: What is it, and how can it be moved in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha adjourns till 12 noon amid opposition protests on Manipur issue

Topics :Nitish KumarNarendra Modi

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story