Oppn wants to protect families instead of helping people: Bhupendra Yadav

He claimed these parties have come forward in the name of protecting democracy but in reality, they have joined hands to save their families at the cost of democracy

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Union minister Bhupendra Yadav (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 7:22 AM IST
Union minister Bhupendra Yadav on Sunday claimed the agenda of the parties that came forward in the name of protecting democracy is to save their families but they will bite the dust in Bihar and other states in elections.

Yadav was referring to the meeting of the Opposition parties, including Congress, held in Patna on Friday.

The Minister of State for Environment spoke at a public function organised in Mumbai by the Bharatiya Janata Party to condemn the 48th anniversary of the Emergency imposed by then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1975.

He alleged these family-centric parties want to protect their families first instead of helping people.

"Those people who are hatching a conspiracy against democracy and trying to protect their families first will not only lose general elections in various states but will be wiped out also in Bihar, which has always been a contributor to our democratic processes, the minister said.

He claimed these parties have come forward in the name of protecting democracy but in reality, they have joined hands to save their families at the cost of democracy.

"People will not spare these parties with such double standards, he said.

Referring to Maharashtra politics, Yadav said there is a general feeling among the people that Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena had betrayed the BJP after (2019) elections.

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 7:22 AM IST

