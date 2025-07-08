Opportunist govt destroyed law and order in Bihar: Kharge takes dig at NDA

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the NDA alliance in Bihar, accusing them of destroying law and order in the state.

Taking to X, Kharge highlighted the rising crime in the state, noting yesterday's Purnia witchcraft murder case and the murders of businessmen in the state. ALSO READ: EC's voter verification drive stirs political pot ahead of Bihar polls

"The opportunistic double-engine government has destroyed the law and order situation in Bihar. In the last 6 months, eight businessmen have been killed, and 5 times the police have been beaten up. Just yesterday, five members of a family were killed due to superstition. Even innocent children were not spared!" Kharge wrote on X.

On Monday, five members of a family were burnt alive in Bihar's Purnia, allegedly in connection with black magic. According to SDPO Sadar Purnea Pankaj Kumar Sharma, 16-year-old Sonu Kumar told the police that in the name of "black magic", people of the "Oraon" community beat up his family and burnt them alive. ALSO READ: Nitish is tired; retired, corrupt officers running Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav Meanwhile, a businessman from Patna, Gopal Khemka, was shot dead near the main gate of his residence in Patna's Gandhi Maidan area on July 4. Additionally, Kharge, launching a scathing attack on the BJP and JDU alliance, said that they have left no stone unturned to make Bihar the "crime capital" of the country.

"The JDU and BJP alliance has left no stone unturned to make Bihar the "crime capital" of the country. The Modi government's statistics show that poverty is at its peak in Bihar, the situation of social and economic justice has gone from bad to worse and due to the stagnant law and order, investment has remained limited to papers only," Kharge said. ALSO READ: Bihar electoral list row: Opposition cries foul, CEC says process fair Kharge further said that "change is certain in Bihar" in the upcoming Assembly election, assuring that the INDIA alliance will bring that change. "This time, Bihar has decided that it will not remain sick anymore! Change is certain in Bihar. the INDIA alliance will bring this change." Kharge said.