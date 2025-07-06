EC's voter verification drive stirs political pot ahead of Bihar polls

Amid mounting criticism from the Opposition parties over its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar’s electoral rolls, the Election Commission of India (EC) on Sunday insisted that it has completed the “initial phase” of the exercise.

On June 24, the poll body had issued instructions to carry out the SIR in Bihar aimed at weeding out ineligible names and ensuring that only eligible citizens are included in final electoral rolls. Reasoning out its move, the EC pointed at rapid urbanisation, migration, addition of new voters, and names of foreign illegal immigrants appearing on the voters’ list. It said that