Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Opposition at its heart is voice of people, says Rahul Gandhi in US

Opposition at its heart is voice of people, says Rahul Gandhi in US

Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is on a four-day unofficial trip to the US

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader
During his trip, Rahul Gandhi will interact with the members of the Indian diaspora and youths in Washington. | PTI Photo
Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 12:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Opposition is the voice of the people, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said in Dallas, Texas, underscoring that its main focus is to raise issues concerning the people after understanding their perspectives "carefully" and "sensitively".

Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is on a four-day unofficial trip to the US.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During an interaction with students at the University of Texas in Dallas on Sunday, Gandhi said, "Opposition at its heart is the voice of people, there is a whole sequence of events that go on, but what you generally think about is where and how can I raise the issues of the people of India."

"You are thinking from an individual perspective, and also from (a) group perspective, industry perspective, farmer perspective, the important thing is you do it sensitively and after listening and understanding carefully," he added.

Talking about Parliamentary proceedings, Gandhi described them as a "pleasant war" of ideas and words.

"You go to the Parliament in the morning, then it's like a war, you go in and then you fight, it's a pleasant war, it's reasonably fun at times, can be nasty also, but it's a war of ideas and words," he said.

"When you are new to politics, you see an issue, you think that is an issue, but when you go into details, you realise that there is nuance and complexity, so understanding that nuance and then planning your day according to that, that's how it generally works," he said.

Gandhi arrived in Dallas on Saturday night and was welcomed by dozens of members of the Indian-American community led by senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda and president of Indian National Overseas Congress, USA, Mohinder Gilzian.

More From This Section

Sultanpur encounter: BJP, SP doing drama over law & order, says Mayawati

Not offended by remarks by someone on way out: Akhilesh's dig at Adityanath

Premium

Mahayuti has a face that is corrupt...Need a trustworthy person: Thackeray

Premium

Accidents, safety issues: A balancing job ahead for Railway Board's chair

BJP holds membership drive in 250 slums in Delhi, Irani addresses workers

During his trip, Gandhi will interact with the members of the Indian diaspora and youths in Washington, DC, too.

He also plans to meet lawmakers and senior officials of the US government during his visit to Washington DC, beginning Monday.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: Supreme Court directs CBI to submit fresh status report on probe

Love, respect & humility missing from Indian politics, claims Rahul in US

Bharat Jodo Yatra introduced idea of love in politics: Rahul Gandhi in US

Rahul Gandhi arrives in US to further bolster India-America bond

Voice of love is heard in every corner: Gandhi on 2nd anniversary of BJY

Topics :Rahul GandhiTexasOppositionLok SabhaParliament

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story