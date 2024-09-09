Sultanpur encounter: BJP, SP doing drama over law & order, says Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati on Monday lashed out at both the BJP and SP for trading barbs over the Sultanpur encounter, saying both of them are doing unnecessary politics over crime, criminals and caste while they have the same stance over these issues.

After the Sultanpur encounter in which one Mangesh Yadav was killed, the SP had alleged that it was a fake encounter, while the BJP had accused it of shielding criminals.

In a post on 'X' Mayawati said, "After the encounter in Sultanpur district of UP, BJP and SP are attacking each other on the issue of law and order and are doing unnecessary politics in the name of crime, criminals and caste, whereas in this case both of them are alike."



"Like under BJP rule, the law and order situation was many times worse in SP government. People have not forgotten that SP goons and mafia used to rob and beat Dalits, other backward classes, poor and traders etc. in broad daylight," she said.