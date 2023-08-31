Home / Politics / Opposition has come together to save Constitution, democracy: INDIA leaders

Opposition has come together to save Constitution, democracy: INDIA leaders

Leaders of the Opposition's INDIA alliance on Thursday said they have come together to save the Constitution and democracy in the country, and would evolve a common program

Press Trust of India Mumbai
A two-day meet of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is being held at Grand Hyatt hotel here.

Leaders of the Opposition's INDIA alliance on Thursday said they have come together to save the Constitution and democracy in the country, and would evolve a common program as they prepare to take on the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav said the need of the hour is to strengthen the unity and sovereignty of the country, and protect the Constitution and democracy. "The Modi government has failed to address the issues of poverty, unemployment and welfare of farmers. At the INDIA alliance meet, we will work on evolving a common programme. We have to contest elections one-on-one (put up common candidates against the BJP) ," the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said.

Yadav's son and deputy chief minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav said the Maha Gatbandhan came to power in Bihar last August and Lalu Prasad Yadav and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar decided to work on getting all like-minded parties on board for a larger Opposition alliance.

"A year later, we are meeting in Mumbai for the third time as an INDIA alliance," he said. People wanted a proper alternative and the INDIA alliance is offering it, Tejashwi Yadav said, adding that people will give a befitting reply to "those who divide society." "People will not forgive us if we don't meet their expectations," the RJD leader added. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti said the youth were the strength of the country. "Leaders from Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh worked to give a direction to the youth and set up institutions like JNU, IIMs, ISRO," she said. Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha said the BJP fears the INDIA alliance.

"They have hatred for the word INDIA and are even linking the name to a terror outfit. It is not just hatred but also fear about (what) if the alliance succeeds," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said the INDIA alliance leaders have come together to protect the democracy in the country and the Constitution. RJD leader Manoj Jha said the alliance is working to unite the country.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said people's response to INDIA has unnerved the prime minister and the BJP.

