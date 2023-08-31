Home / Politics / Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi arrive in Mumbai for INDIA alliance meet

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi arrive in Mumbai for INDIA alliance meet

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrived in Mumbai on Thursday to participate in the INDIA alliance meeting

Press Trust of India Mumbai
The two-day meeting is expected to deliberate on the strategy and roadmap to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 5:01 PM IST
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrived in Mumbai on Thursday to participate in the INDIA alliance meeting. They were welcomed by senior party leader and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Ashok Chavan and other leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal arrived in the city earlier in the day. Soon after his arrival, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a press conference on the Adani issue at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, the venue of the two-day meeting of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). On Friday, he will visit Tilak Bhavan, the party headquarters in Mumbai.

The two-day meeting is expected to deliberate on the strategy and roadmap to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Topics :Rahul GandhiSonia Gandhi

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 5:01 PM IST

