Opposition's boycott of Parliament inauguration insult to country: Guj CM

Gujarat Chief Minister on Thursday condemned the decision of 20 Opposition parties to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building, saying it was an insult to the great nation and an attack on the country's democratic values.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday.

The Opposition parties have claimed the prime minister's decision to inaugurate it by himself, "completely sidelining President Droupadi Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response".

They contend that President Murmu should do the honours as she is not only the Head of State, but also an integral part of Parliament as she summons, prorogues, and addresses it.

Commenting on the issue, Gujarat CM Patel said the decision to boycott the inauguration ceremony is "highly condemnable".

"This decision is not only an insult to our great nation, it is also an attack on our country's democratic values as well as constitutional beliefs," he told reporters in Nadiad town of Kheda district on the sidelines of an event.

He said the new Parliament building will definitely be inaugurated on May 28 despite such boycott calls by the Opposition.

Patel slammed the Opposition parties, claiming this is the not the first time when they had violated or boycotted important parliamentary rules and events.

"The Opposition parties violated parliamentary traditions and rules in the past too. They had boycotted a special session on GST. The Opposition parties are in the habit of insulting democracy. When our President Droupadi Murmu was nominated for the post, the Opposition parties had insulted her by registering their protest against her candidature," he said.

The CM further said the Opposition parties had expressed displeasure when former President late Pranab Mukherjee was conferred the Bharat Ratna.

"The Opposition parties are in the habit of stalling pro-people schemes. By giving a boycott call, they have lowered their own dignity. People will never forget this insult of 140 crore citizens," he said.