Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / People behind Sambhal incident won't be spared: BJP RS MP Dinesh Sharma

People behind Sambhal incident won't be spared: BJP RS MP Dinesh Sharma

Meanwhile, senior advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain alleged that he has been receiving threats since the Sambhal violence due to the misinformation spread about his involvement in the incident

Sambhal violence, Sambhal, UP Violence
The advocate clarified that he didn't raise any slogans at the site and was escorted by police after the survey concluded | (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 7:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma condemned the recent stone pelting incident in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, emphasising that those responsible will not be spared. He condemned actions such as inciting riots, targeting police vehicles, and stone pelting, asserting that such acts would not be tolerated in the state.

"Deliberately inciting a riot, targeting the police vehicles, open firing, pelting stones--these kinds of things won't be accepted in Uttar Pradesh. People who are behind these incidents will not be spared...The situation in Sambhal is very peaceful...Politicians should also refrain from giving provocative statements," said Dinesh Sharma.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain alleged that he has been receiving threats since the Sambhal violence due to the "misinformation" spread about his involvement in the incident.

Jain slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, SP MP from Sambhal, Zia Ur Rahman Barq, SP media cell, and the secretary of the Gyanvyapi Mosque committee, accusing them of spreading 'misinformation' that he was responsible for inciting the violence.

The advocate clarified that he didn't raise any slogans at the site and was escorted by police after the survey concluded.

"Akhilesh Yadav, Owaisi, Samajwadi Party's MP of Sambhal, media cell of SP, secretary of Gyanvyapi Mosque committee--all these people have spread misinformation that I went there with a mob raising the slogan of Jai Shree Ram and that caused the riots there. It's a false allegation... I went there with the administration and all the concerned officials and people," Jain told ANI.

In another development related to the Sambhal violence, Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh confirmed on Wednesday the involvement of three minors in the incident, which arose over a survey of a Mughal-era mosque.

Security personnel were deployed in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal for the third consecutive day on Wednesday after the violence and unrest over the ASI survey. So far, 27 individuals, including 25 men and two women, have been arrested, and seven FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence, according to police.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Uttar Pradesh government aims to sparkle in gems and jewellery sector

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC asks Ashish Mishra to reply to 'threat' allegations

Sambhal violence: Police confirm 3 minors involved, says numbers may change

Sambhal: Protesters to pay damages, posters of 'stone pelters' to be put up

What led to clashes that claimed 4 lives in Sambhal? What we know so far

Topics :Uttar PradeshBJPviolence

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story