People behind Sambhal incident won't be spared: BJP RS MP Dinesh Sharma

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma condemned the recent stone pelting incident in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, emphasising that those responsible will not be spared. He condemned actions such as inciting riots, targeting police vehicles, and stone pelting, asserting that such acts would not be tolerated in the state.

"Deliberately inciting a riot, targeting the police vehicles, open firing, pelting stones--these kinds of things won't be accepted in Uttar Pradesh. People who are behind these incidents will not be spared...The situation in Sambhal is very peaceful...Politicians should also refrain from giving provocative statements," said Dinesh Sharma.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain alleged that he has been receiving threats since the Sambhal violence due to the "misinformation" spread about his involvement in the incident.

Jain slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, SP MP from Sambhal, Zia Ur Rahman Barq, SP media cell, and the secretary of the Gyanvyapi Mosque committee, accusing them of spreading 'misinformation' that he was responsible for inciting the violence.

The advocate clarified that he didn't raise any slogans at the site and was escorted by police after the survey concluded.

"Akhilesh Yadav, Owaisi, Samajwadi Party's MP of Sambhal, media cell of SP, secretary of Gyanvyapi Mosque committee--all these people have spread misinformation that I went there with a mob raising the slogan of Jai Shree Ram and that caused the riots there. It's a false allegation... I went there with the administration and all the concerned officials and people," Jain told ANI.

In another development related to the Sambhal violence, Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh confirmed on Wednesday the involvement of three minors in the incident, which arose over a survey of a Mughal-era mosque.

Security personnel were deployed in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal for the third consecutive day on Wednesday after the violence and unrest over the ASI survey. So far, 27 individuals, including 25 men and two women, have been arrested, and seven FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence, according to police.