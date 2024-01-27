Home / Politics / People may not consider it appropriate: Cong on Nitish's imminent switch

People may not consider it appropriate: Cong on Nitish's imminent switch

He also exuded confidence that the Congress MLAs would not switch and stay united, asserting that "no one will be able to take even a twig away from the Congress"

The RJD has 79 MLAs, BJP has 78, JD(U) has 45 and the Congress has 19 MLAs out of 243 in the Bihar Assembly | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 5:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

With Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's return to the BJP-led NDA imminent, Congress' Bihar in-charge Mohan Prakash on Saturday said this time the people of the state may not consider this an appropriate step and will give their verdict in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He also exuded confidence that the Congress MLAs would not switch and stay united, asserting that "no one will be able to take even a twig away from the Congress".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Bihar is witnessing a political storm with the JD(U) president appearing to be inching towards his second political volte face in less than three years that will also impact the opposition INDIA bloc and its fight against the BJP in the general elections.

Asked about the Bihar political developments, Prakash said, "There's no 'shunyata' (vacuum) in politics. The people of Bihar are more politically aware than in other states and they will decide on this matter in the polls."

On Kumar's imminent switch from the 'Mahagathbandhan' camp to that of the BJP, he told reporters here, "My best wishes to Nitish Kumar ji but I want to reiterate that this time the people of Bihar probably may not consider this step appropriate."

"The Congress is fully prepared. Our alliance partners are there - RJD, Left, and in the coming time the number of our alliance partners will grow," he claimed.

Prakash also hailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad, saying he is a tall leader of the country and one can rest assured when he is there on the ground.

Kumar had joined hands with the RJD, founded by his former arch-rival Lalu Prasad, in August 2022 after he severed ties with the BJP which he accused of having tried to engineer a split in the JD(U).

The longest-serving CM of Bihar, thereafter, embarked upon a drive to bring together all parties across the country to take on the BJP that culminated in the formation of the opposition INDIA bloc.

The RJD has 79 MLAs, BJP has 78, JD(U) has 45 and the Congress has 19 MLAs out of 243 in the Bihar Assembly.

"I am hopeful that Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar, being co-architects of the opposition alliance, will continue to be part of the INDIA bloc," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told a press conference separately.

TMC supremo Banerjee has already announced that her party will fight the Lok Sabha elections "alone" in West Bengal, while AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has also ruled out seat-sharing with the Congress in his state. If Kumar decides to return to the NDA fold, the opposition united front will take another big hit.

Also Read

Nitish Kumar in soup over his 'birth control lessons' in Bihar Assembly

Unnecessarily being troubled: Nitish Kumar on CBI challenging bail to Lalu

Rahul calls on Lalu Yadav after SC stays his defamation case conviction

Firmly with INDIA bloc but would like Congress to do introspection: JD(U)

PM Modi's last flag unfurling at Red fort, it will be us next year: Lalu

Railways land-for-job case: Court summons Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti

Political parties defending those who break rules of House is not good: PM

BJP meeting underway in Bihar as political uncertainty in state continues

Will make all efforts to keep INDIA bloc united, says Congress prez Kharge

Lok Sabha polls: BJP appoints election in-charges for 23 states, UTs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Nitish KumarCongressPoliticsnational politics

First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story