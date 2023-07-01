Home / Politics / People of Rajasthan have made up their mind to vote for BJP: Piyush Goyal

People of Rajasthan have made up their mind to vote for BJP: Piyush Goyal

He claimed that the people of the state are "very" upset with the Gehlot government as they have failed on every front

Press Trust of India Bharatpur
He said also the Modi-government at the Centre has taken a series of measures for the welfare of poor people and farmers without any discrimination

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday accused Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of corruption and said that people of the poll-bound state have made up their minds to vote for BJP in the forthcoming assembly elections.

He claimed that the people of the state are "very" upset with the Gehlot government as they have failed on every front.

"The people of Rajasthan are eager to root out the Gehlot government, and they have made up their mind to vote for BJP in the forthcoming assembly elections," Goyal told reporters here.

He said also the Modi-government at the Centre has taken a series of measures for the welfare of poor people and farmers without any discrimination.

The Union minister alleged that the state government is not implementing those schemes properly for the people here.

The commerce and industry minister said that due to the steps taken by the Modi government, India's economy is recording a healthy growth rate.

He alleged that during the UPA regime, India's economy was in the fragile five, but now it's the fifth largest economy in the world.

"Our exports are touching an all-time high," he said, adding the government at the centre has also contained inflation.

Further, Goyal said that centre's schemes like Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission are benefiting people in the country.

Topics :Piyush GoyalrajasthanBJP

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 7:19 PM IST

