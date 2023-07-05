Home / Politics / CM Jagan Reddy likely to meet PM Modi, HM Shah during Delhi visit today

CM Jagan Reddy likely to meet PM Modi, HM Shah during Delhi visit today

Leader of Opposition and Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu had also met Amit Shah and Nadda last month. However there was no official word and outcome of the meeting

Press Trust of India Amaravati
"The Chief Minister will be meeting the PM and HM to press for the unresolved and pending issues related to the state," the sources said

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 10:23 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday during his Delhi visit to flag pending issues concerning the state, sources said.

Reddy is also expected to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during his visit, they said.

"The Chief Minister will be meeting the PM and HM to press for the unresolved and pending issues related to the state," the sources said.

Leader of Opposition and Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu had also met Amit Shah and Nadda last month. However there was no official word and outcome of the meeting.

Also Read

TDP will leave Reddy struggling in home constituency in 2024 polls: Naidu

Karnataka govt: Kharge to invite Oppn leaders for swearing-in ceremony

Andhra High Court strikes down govt order imposing curbs on meetings

Naidu sounds poll bugle in AP, promises schemes for women, unemployed youth

Polavaram project is synonymous with Y S Rajasekhar Reddy: Andhra CM

All NCP workers support Sharad Pawar, upset on Ajit's move: LoP Awhad

Central leadership will decide Karnataka Leader of Opposition: Yediyurappa

NCP led by Sharad Pawar issues whip to all MLAs for July 5 meet in Mumbai

Cabinet rejig: G Kishan Reddy among 4 appointed BJP state presidents

PM Modi 'Mehengaai Man', his govt must act to control rising prices: Cong

Topics :Y S Jaganmohan ReddyNarendra ModiAmit ShahAndhra PradeshDelhi

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story