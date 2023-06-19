PM has risen above vote bank politics, ensured equitable development: Min

Union Minister of State for Ministry of Science & Technology Jitendra Singh said that rising above vote bank politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, in the last 9 years, ensured equitable development of every region and justice to all.

Addressing a massive public in J-K's Kathua on Sunday, Singh said," PM Narendra Modi doesn't discriminate, has risen above the vote bank politics, believes in the mantra of 'Equitable Development'."

Singh said that he has followed the same spirit and sought to emulate the same culture and sought to emulate the same culture in his parliamentary constituency of Udhampur-Kathua - Doda and the best example of this is the Keediyan-Gadwal bridge which was constructed at a cost of 150 cr just to cater to one and a half Panchayat who had been demanding it for several decades.

"This is the place where Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee was arrested before he passed away mysteriously thus laying down his life for duty of Karyakartas like us to develop this town of Kathua and the entire constituency with full commitment befitting the legacy of these great leaders," he said.

On the occasion, a Coffee Table Book depicting major projects brought by Dr Jitendra Singh as MP over the last 9 years was released by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri who was on Lok Sabha Pravas.

"Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Parliamentary Constituency is the most developed constituency in India among the 550 Parliamentary Constituencies in the country and has seen tremendous development in the last nine years under PM Narendra Modi," he said.

Singh further said that 'Udhampur-Doda-Kathua' Parliamentary Constituency is the only Constituency in India to have three centrally funded medical Colleges and the best infrastructure located in this constituency making it the best Constituency in India with state-of-the-art health care facilities.

"This constituency has earned its name in India and in the world as the birthplace of 'Purple Revolution' which has given rise to more than 3000 Agri-tech Start-ups not only in J-K but across the country," he said.

"This Parliamentary Constituency has all the potential to contribute to the Start-up movement promoted by PM Narendra Modi," Dr Jitendra Singh added.

In terms of road and highway development in this constituency, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Vande- Bharat Express from Katra to Delhi, North India's first-ever Cable-Stayed Bridge Atal Setu, J & K's first inter-State bridge at Keerian-Gandyal, North India's first Express Road Corridor from Delhi to Katra via Kathua, the new National Highway from Lakhanpur-Bani-Basohli-Doda via Chattargala Tunnel, construction of more than 200 bridges in this constituency, the establishment of Kendriya Vidyalayas, Engineering Colleges under RUSA, Passport Office has made this constituency best ever connected leading to its tremendous development compared to the other Constituencies in the country.

"Udhampur district located in this constituency has stood number one in the country in terms of construction of roads under PMGSY," Dr Jitendra Singh added.

He said that the establishment of an Inter Modal Station (IMS) at Katra, a world-class state-of-the-art project in this constituency will not only improve the travelling experience of the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine but will open numerous opportunities in terms of employment, trade etc. for the people of this constituency.

DD C Chairman Col Mahan Singh, vice chairman Raghunandan Singh, ex MLAs Rajeev Jasrotia and Kuldip Raj also spoke on the occasion.