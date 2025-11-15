PM Modi accuses Congress of neglecting tribals despite their contributions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said though tribals contributed greatly to India's freedom struggle, the Congress never recognised their contribution and left them to their own fate during the party's 60-year rule after Independence.

Addressing a large gathering at Dediapada town in Gujarat's Narmada district to mark the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the PM said his government had increased medical facilities and was working to enhance sports infrastructure in tribal areas.

Before his address, the PM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various infrastructure and development projects costing more than Rs 9,700 crore.