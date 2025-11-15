Day after Bihar win, BJP suspends Raj Kumar Singh over 'anti-party' actions

Former Union minister Raj Kumar Singh, who recently drew attention for repeatedly criticising the ruling NDA in Bihar, was on Saturday suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “anti-party” activities.

A formal letter signed by Bihar BJP’s state headquarters in-charge Arvind Sharma was sent to Singh, stating that his conduct was “against the party” and amounted to indiscipline. The party said it was treating the issue with utmost seriousness.

The letter states, “Your activities are against the party. This comes under indiscipline. The party has taken this seriously. It has caused damage to the party. Therefore, as per directions, while suspending you from the party, you are being asked why you should not be removed from the party. Please clarify your position within one week of receiving this letter."

Long-running tensions with party leadership Singh, a former MP from Arrah, had been regularly criticising the BJP and the NDA government since losing the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He had raised questions about the coalition’s leadership and accused the Bihar government of serious lapses. A former Union home secretary, Singh joined the BJP in 2014 after retiring from the civil services. He has been openly critical of several leaders, including Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, accusing them of being linked to criminal cases. ALSO READ: Bihar election results: How NDA, Mahagathbandhan parties have performed Singh failed to retain his Ara seat for a third term in last year’s Lok Sabha polls. He also questioned the state government's “deal” with the Adani Group for setting up a power plant in Bhagalpur.

Action against Katihar mayor and MLC The BJP also suspended MLC Ashok Kumar Agrawal and his wife Usha Agrawal, the mayor of Katihar. The couple had campaigned for their son Saurabh, who contested the Katihar Assembly seat on a Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) ticket. This put them directly against the BJP’s sitting MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishor Prasad. Bihar Assembly election results: NDA sweeps Bihar polls The suspensions came a day after the NDA achieved a sweeping victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The ruling alliance won 202 of the 243 seats, securing a clear and comfortable majority after the Election Commission announced results for all constituencies.