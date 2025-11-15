Home / Politics / Day after Bihar win, BJP suspends Raj Kumar Singh over 'anti-party' actions

The BJP suspended former Union minister Raj Kumar Singh, saying his recent remarks and actions went against the party and caused serious damage

BJP Flag, BJP
Raj Kumar Singh had been regularly criticising the BJP and the NDA government since losing the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 3:15 PM IST
Former Union minister Raj Kumar Singh, who recently drew attention for repeatedly criticising the ruling NDA in Bihar, was on Saturday suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “anti-party” activities.
 
A formal letter signed by Bihar BJP’s state headquarters in-charge Arvind Sharma was sent to Singh, stating that his conduct was “against the party” and amounted to indiscipline. The party said it was treating the issue with utmost seriousness.
 
The letter states, “Your activities are against the party. This comes under indiscipline. The party has taken this seriously. It has caused damage to the party. Therefore, as per directions, while suspending you from the party, you are being asked why you should not be removed from the party. Please clarify your position within one week of receiving this letter."
 

Long-running tensions with party leadership

 
Singh, a former MP from Arrah, had been regularly criticising the BJP and the NDA government since losing the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He had raised questions about the coalition’s leadership and accused the Bihar government of serious lapses.
 
A former Union home secretary, Singh joined the BJP in 2014 after retiring from the civil services. He has been openly critical of several leaders, including Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, accusing them of being linked to criminal cases.
 
Singh failed to retain his Ara seat for a third term in last year’s Lok Sabha polls. He also questioned the state government's “deal” with the Adani Group for setting up a power plant in Bhagalpur.   
 

Action against Katihar mayor and MLC

 
The BJP also suspended MLC Ashok Kumar Agrawal and his wife Usha Agrawal, the mayor of Katihar. The couple had campaigned for their son Saurabh, who contested the Katihar Assembly seat on a Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) ticket. This put them directly against the BJP’s sitting MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishor Prasad.
 

Bihar Assembly election results: NDA sweeps Bihar polls

 
The suspensions came a day after the NDA achieved a sweeping victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The ruling alliance won 202 of the 243 seats, securing a clear and comfortable majority after the Election Commission announced results for all constituencies.
 
For the first time, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party in a Bihar Assembly election. Its allies also performed strongly. JD(U), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, secured 85 seats, its best performance since 2010. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) won 19 seats.
 
The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) managed to win only 25 seats, while the Congress secured just six. Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, despite a high-profile campaign, failed to open its account.

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

