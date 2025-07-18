PM accuses TMC of shielding culprits of RG Kar doctor rape-murder case

While addressing a public rally in Durgapur, the Prime Minister said: “Injustice is happening with the daughters in West Bengal, under the rule of the TMC government. Hospitals are also not safe for the daughters in West Bengal. TMC shielded the criminals in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder incident.”

“The nation did not recover from this incident, and in another college, an atrocity was committed on a daughter, and in this case, the accused has a connection with the TMC,” he added.

Modi further said that the TMC was responsible for the unemployment of teachers in the state due to corruption in the recruitment system.

“TMC is attacking the state’s education system through corruption and crime. Thousands of teachers are unemployed due to the corruption of the TMC government. The court also said that this is a systematic fraud,” he said.